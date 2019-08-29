December 22, 1940 - August 26, 2019 Mr. Bill Newton Combs, Jr., 78, of High Point passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home. He was born December 22, 1940 in Surry County to Berlie and Sarah Nicholson Combs. Mr. Combs, known to his family and friends as Pop Bill, grew up in Elkin and graduated from Dobson High School. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated from Warren Wilson College. Mr. Combs served in the U.S. Army and worked for Hanes Brands, where he retired. He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Wright Combs; his parents and a brother, Alan Gray Combs. Surviving is a daughter, Kerrie Marie Combs of Kernersville; a son, Kris Alan Combs, Sr. and wife Shannon of Rolesville; a step-son, Jake Hodges and wife Lori of Morganton; four grandchildren, Kris Alan Combs II, Alexis Nichole Hawker, Kayla Hodges and Jacob Hodges; a sister, Jean Voltmann and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, Inc. 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
