Combs, Doris Riddle Faulk January 30, 1934 - April 18, 2020 Mrs. Doris Riddle Faulk Combs, 86, of Clemmons, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Doris was born in Yancey County, NC, on January 30, 1934, to the late Oscar Robert Riddle and Chloe Bailey Riddle. Doris retired from Belk after eighteen years of service. She loved spending time in the mountains, especially Asheville, NC, Mount Mitchell, and Burnsville, NC. Doris was an avid golfer and a member of golf associations at both Tanglewood Park and Wilshire Golf Club. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronda Erwin Faulk and her second husband, John Walter Combs. Doris is survived by her three daughters, Sandra James (Eddie), Karen McKinney, and Brenda Hurst (Keith); five grandchildren, Travis McKinney (Ashley), Ashley Myers (Matt), Candice Thomas (Adam), Amanda Crawford (Ron), and Alyssa Hurst; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Claudia Riddle DeJong. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Elms, 7449 Fair Oaks Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Combs. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
Earth turns wilder and cleaner as people stay home. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after six seasons
-
Students will get flexible Fridays in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. That means no academic assignments, but learning is still encouraged.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately