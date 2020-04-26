Combs, Doris Riddle Faulk January 30, 1934 - April 18, 2020 Mrs. Doris Riddle Faulk Combs, 86, of Clemmons, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Doris was born in Yancey County, NC, on January 30, 1934, to the late Oscar Robert Riddle and Chloe Bailey Riddle. Doris retired from Belk after eighteen years of service. She loved spending time in the mountains, especially Asheville, NC, Mount Mitchell, and Burnsville, NC. Doris was an avid golfer and a member of golf associations at both Tanglewood Park and Wilshire Golf Club. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronda Erwin Faulk and her second husband, John Walter Combs. Doris is survived by her three daughters, Sandra James (Eddie), Karen McKinney, and Brenda Hurst (Keith); five grandchildren, Travis McKinney (Ashley), Ashley Myers (Matt), Candice Thomas (Adam), Amanda Crawford (Ron), and Alyssa Hurst; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Claudia Riddle DeJong. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Elms, 7449 Fair Oaks Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Combs. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

