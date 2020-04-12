Collins, Roslie Tuttle April 15, 1934 - April 10, 2020 Mrs. Roslie Tuttle Collins, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Stokes Co. on April 15, 1934 the daughter of the late Joseph Seaton Tuttle and Susie Yates Tuttle. Roslie retired from Wachovia Bank and Trust and was a longtime active member of Beck's Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Burl Tuttle, Renzie Tuttle and Max Tuttle and five sisters, Mary Fansler, Effie Marshall, Stella Boles, Pauline Tilley and Stacy Hobson. Roslie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Collins; a sister, Gladys Norris; a brother, Wayne Tuttle; and several nieces, nephews and close friends. A private graveside service will be held at Beck's Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Beck's Baptist Church, 5505 Beck's Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff, nurses and CNA's of Oak Forest for the loving care shown in Roslie's time of need. Online Condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045

