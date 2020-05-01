November 23, 1928 - April 25, 2020 John Wesley "June" Collins, Jr. was born November 23, 1928 and transitioned to his eternal rest on April 25, 2020. There will be a viewing from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Friday, May 1, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

