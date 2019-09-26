November 9, 1940 - September 23, 2019 David Stanley Collins was born on November 9, 1940 to Ethel Anne and Raby Fields Collins. He was later joined by 4 brothers: Don (deceased), Ron, Bill, and Dale Collins. He joined the US Army in 1959, where he met and later married Patsy Marie. He fathered two boys, James Fields and David Wayne. While in the service he served two tours in Korea and Vietnam, where he was awarded: National Defense Service medal; Good Conduct medal 5th award; Bronze Star Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars; Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm 6 overseas bars; Drill Sergeant Identification Badge; Combat Infantryman Badge; Purple Heart; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Air medal. David ended his military service with an Honorable discharge and a rank of E-7. As David continued his fulfilling life, his son James married Ruby Collins and they were blessed with two children: Nicholus David and Nicole Evangeline Collins. David Wayne married Tammie Leigh Collins and was blessed with three children: Laura, Austin, and Brittnee. David Wayne has seven grandchildren. David Collins later married Lora Eliza, his high school sweetheart, in November of 1999, becoming the step-father of Emily Loring Casstevens. Emily married Jeremy Casstevens, and had one child; Ethan, who was very close with his grandfather. Following the passing of his wife, on January 3, 2018, he continued to live in the family home in Pilot Mountain. Throughout this time, Emily became a caregiver for David, and with his sons' support, helped him continue through life. He passed away on September 23, 2019, David Stanley Collins made efforts to his family to leave a legacy of hard work, family, and a giving heart to each person involved in his life. Up until his last moments, David was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed his family's time and company, giving everything he had to whom he could. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately