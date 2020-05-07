February 4, 1922 - May 5, 2020 Mr. Albert Bruce Collins, 98, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born in Yadkin County on February 4, 1922, to the late Thomas and Cora Collins. Mr. Collins grew up in the Deep Creek community, and, as many children during the Great Depression, he left school to work the farm. As a young man he met and married Doris Hutchens (the prettiest girl in Yadkin County), and they moved to the community known as Hanestown off of Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. At that time Mr. Collins began his employment with P. H. Hanes and he retired with 42 years of service. History and record shows that he worked 18 years without missing a day's work. He was the oldest member of the Hanestown community of his generation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Doris Collins; son, Dennis Gray Collins; two daughters-in-law, Edith Collins and Glenda Collins; granddaughter, Dena Macy; infant granddaughter, Margo Melinda Collins; infant grandson, Mark Wayne Collins; great-grandson, Jeffrey Wayne Collins; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Nicole Collins; great-great-grandson, Taylor Damon Collins; and six siblings: Joshua, Pearl, Beulah, Betty, Warren G., and Ray. Mr. Collins is survived by six children to cherish the many memories: Wayne (Martha), Larry, Galen, Sandra Wall (Gerald), Cynthia DeLancey (Johnny), and Sarah Collins; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Roger, Mary Gray, and Bobby. The family of Albert Bruce Collins extends a sincere thank you to the staff of Right at Home Health Care, The Crest of Clemmons, and The Oaks at Forsyth for your dedicated and faithful care of Mr. Collins. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Terry Lawson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Collins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

