Winston Salem - Ms. Mamie Madaline Coley died Feb. 5, 2020. Family visitation will be 11am Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Hanes Memorial CME Church with funeral service following at 12 Noon. hooperfuneralhome.net
Coley, Mamie Madaline
