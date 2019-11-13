Dennis Howard Coley, 69, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Howard Coley, mother, Melba Coley, and brother, Mike Coley. Dennis is survived by his wife of 37 years, Suzye; his daughter, Dana Holloway; son, Nick Coley; son, Seth Bailey; and grandchildren, Zach and Zoey Holloway and Sebastian Lambert. "You are just like your father". I have heard this as a child and as an adult, more times than I can count. Not always intended as a compliment, yet I took it as a prestigious acclaim, to be identified with a man I absolutely adored. I will now wear it as a badge of honor and hope that I can pass along some of the lessons and attributes we all should aspire to aquire... WORKING. FUN. CREATIVE. CHILDISH. BRAVE. CALM. KIND. HAPPY. PROUD. THANKFUL. WITTY. DEDICATED. LOYAL. TRUSTING. SILLY. TALENTED BUILDER. WISE. PATIENT. TEACHER. IMMATURE. FRIEND. RULE-BREAKER. CONFIDENT. EASYGOING. LAIDBACK. HUSBAND. BROTHER. FATHER. HERO. COURAGEOUS. OUTGOING. CHARISMATIC. CHARMING. ADVENTUROUS. FISHERMAN. ANIMAL LOVER. OUTDOORSMAN. AFFECTIONATE. BROAD-MINDED. SMART. RESPECTFUL. CONSIDERATE. FAIR. FAITHFUL. INDEPENDENT. HELPFUL. MODEST. FARMER. SINCERE. CLEVER. FUNNY. INVENTIVE. PRACTICAL. THOUGHTFUL. TIDY. GENEROUS. EXTRTOVERTED. IMPULSIVE. INTELLIGENT. GREGARIOUS. INDUSTRIOUS. SYMPATHETIC. UNDERSTANDING. RESPECTED. BOLD. DILIGENT. GIVING. INTUITIVE. PASSIONATE. RESOURCEFUL. SINCERE. SARCASTIC. MEMORABLE. EXCELLENT COOK. OPTIMIST. WELCOMING. FRUGAL. VETERAN. UNCLE. COUSIN. GARDENER. LOVED. LIFE IS SHORT, SO LIVE IT. LOVE IS RARE, SO GRAB IT. FEAR CONTROLS YOU, SO CONFRONT IT. MEMORIES ARE PRECIOUS, SO CHERISH THEM. WE ONLY GET ONE LIFE, SO LIVE IT.
