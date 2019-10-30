December 2, 1932 - October 26, 2019 Barbara D. Coley entered eternal life while at Trellis Supportive Care on October 26, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1932 in Kannapolis, North Carolina to Ted and Rebecca Dorton. The loving and devoted wife of Donald M. Coley for 58 years, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbara was known by family and friends as a constant source of love and support. She loved her family, teaching, gardening, and travel. Always willing to lend a hand or help a friend or family member in need. She was an incredibly strong and determined woman who provided loving long-term care for her husband Don after a tragic accident and rehabilitation. Barbara graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, NC. After beginning her teaching career in High Point, NC, she moved to Winston-Salem with her husband Don, and was a long-time life science teacher in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County school system serving at Thomas Jefferson Junior High and Paisley High, while raising her family. Her students and colleagues respected her as a dedicated teacher who inspired everyone to be their best. Barbara and Don were active charter members of the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany. Barbara is survived by two sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Don Charles and wife Cynthia Fobes Coley and their sons Thomas and Christopher of Upton, Massachusetts; Alan Dean and wife Jody Burcham Coley of King, NC and their son Justin and daughter Kaylle, and their grandchildren Ethan, Allie, Natalie, Jason, Emilee and Brett. Also, Barbara's brother Ronald W. Dorton and wife Vickie of Lexington, NC; and a sister Zubecca Bowman and husband William of Topsail Beach, NC. Barbara is predeceased by her brothers Richard Dorton of Kannapolis, NC and Franklin Dorton of Altamonte Springs, Florida. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of the Epiphany on Saturday, November 2, 2019. There will be a Reception at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. The family will receive friends at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
