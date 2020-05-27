November 24, 1966 - May 25, 2020 King Alan Dean Coley, 53, of King, NC passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center with his family by his side. Alan was born on November 24, 1966, in Forsyth County to the late Don and Barbara Dorton Coley. Alan was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in King. He was a graduate of Mars Hill College where he earned his bachelor's degree in business and was a member of the Mars Hill College Alumni Association. He was employed with Northpoint Chrysler Jeep for twenty-three years. Alan enjoyed sports; he loved playing basketball, fishing, going to Carolina Panther football games and Wake Forest Basketball games; and was a member of the Wake Forest Deacons Club. Alan genuinely loved life. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of twenty-two years, Joyce "Jody" Burcham Coley, his daughter, Kaylle Wilkins, his son, Justin Bartlett, grandchildren: Ethan Martin, Allie Bartlett, Natalie Bartlett, Jason Wilkins, Emilee Bartlett, and Brett Bartlett, his brother, Don Charles Coley and wife Cynthia, his nephews: Thomas and Christopher Coley, and several aunts and uncles. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Honeycutt officiating. Mr. Coley will lie in-state on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 9;00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Cemetery Trust: c/o Wiley Burcham 1180 Chestnut Grove Rd. King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Alan Dean Coley. Online memorials may be made at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

May 28
Lie instate
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:00AM-9:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
May 29
Graveside Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
5413 NC 66 Hwy. S.
King, NC 27021
