Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mr. McConnell Coleman Sr., 81, will be conducted at 1:30 pm Saturday, February 15th at Praise Assembly, with visitation beginning at 1 pm. Mr. Coleman may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of McConnell Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries