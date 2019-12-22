Winston-Salem - Mr. Bernard Cole, 66, Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:30am on Monday, December 23rd at Bethlehem Baptist Church, family visitation begins at 11am. Mr. Cole may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.
Cole, Bernard
To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately