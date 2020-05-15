August 26, 1927 - May 13, 2020 Mrs. Lucille Davis Coker, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Brookridge Retirement Community. She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Friday, August 26, 1927 to Rufus (Fiddler) Decatur Davis and Myrtle Elizabeth McKinney Davis. Lucille grew up in Winston-Salem. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School, class of 1944. She played the clarinet in the school band and orchestra. She enjoyed participating with the band at football games and the local city Christmas parade. She was a member of the Latin club, but her favorite subjects were mathematics and accounting. After high school graduation, she attended a local business school. She finished her education many years later with an associate's degree in business from Forsyth Technical Community College. Her accounting skills led her to a career with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. She was a dedicated employee in the accounting department. After 30 years of service, Lucille decided it was time to retire. With her retirement, Lucille began a life of travel and dance. She walked on the Great Wall of China. She saw an opera in Sydney, Australia. Once she saw Prince Rainier on the French Riviera, of whom she often said, "He was a very handsome fellow," and she fell in love with the streets of Italy. She was the family's "traveling, cruising Lady." Her love of travel matched her passion of ballroom dancing. She and her dear friend, Jack, were on the dance floor every week having their dance lessons, attending parties or occasional balls. They often shared their talent by demonstrating how to tango. Passion for work, travel and dance were only surpassed by her love of family. She relished in baking her famous pound cake, stuffed squash, angel biscuits and the best ice tea ever for family holiday meals. She insisted we all circle and hold hands to say the Moravian Blessing before we served ourselves. Lucille was a dedicated member of Christ Moravian Church. She served on the Board of Trustees and for many years as treasurer for her Sunday school class. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lambert Coker; her daughter, Janet Calhoun Carter; a granddaughter, Christina Lynn Carter; two brothers, Rufus C. Davis and Ralph Davis and a brother-in-law, Donnie Edwards. Left to cherish and share her memory are her son, Alan B. Calhoun (Jennie), a grandson, Bradford A. Calhoun (Sarah); a sister, Bonnie D. Edwards; nieces, Cindy E. Bovender (Grey), Amy Elizabeth Edwards; one great-niece, Grace Reese; two great-nephews, Jake Lilje and Matthew Lilje and her beloved friend, Jack Kennedy. There will be a private family graveside service. A celebration of Lucille's life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Christ Moravian Church, 904 W. Academy St., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101 or to the charity of the donor's choice. We also extend our gratitude and love to the dedicated nurses and staff at the Brookridge Retirement Community. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

