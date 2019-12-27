Winston-Salem - Mr. Jerell Lamont Cohen, 43, passed away December 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation at 2:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

