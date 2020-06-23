January 25, 1934 - June 21, 2020 Mr. Harold Dean (Dink) Coggins, 86, a resident of Forest Ridge Senior Living Community and formerly of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Forest Ridge. He was born on January 25, 1934 in Davidson County, Thomasville, NC to Buren Earl Coggins and Katie Belle Evans Coggins. He graduated from Thomasville High School and Wingate College, where he played basketball. He was a US Navy veteran and retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries after 50 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kate Randall Coggins, on December 19, 2001, whom he married on April 3, 1956; his son, Bart Randall Coggins; his sister, Barbara Coggins Moore; and his brother, Garland Ray Coggins. Surviving is his daughter, Cathy Coggins Rimmer and husband Coley Rimmer; grandsons, Aaron Rimmer and fiancée Shelby Reid and Brent Coggins and girlfriend, Brittany Presnell; great-grandchildren, Dawson Rimmer, Hadley Rimmer, and Tristan Coggins; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors provided by the US Navy Honor Guard will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. Mr. Coggins will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service. Mr. Coggins will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 AM 5:00 PM for the community to pay their respects. Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or (800) 708-7644. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 122 West Main Street, Thomasville, NC
