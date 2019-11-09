November 6, 2019 John Lee Coffee III passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 6th, 2019; he was 46. John was born on January 3rd to Rebecca Gentry and John Lee Coffee, Jr. in Winston-Salem. Mr. Coffee is preceded in death by his father, his uncle Jimmy G. Gentry and grandparents. John had a great interest in music and artwork; he was also the biggest fan of his loving mother's fruit crisps. He is survived by his mom, Rebecca Gentry Coffee, uncle Bobby Joe Gentry and wife Linda, and numerous loving cousins. A funeral service to remember his life will be held at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 p.m. The family will have a visitation an hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to John's caregiver and best friend Josh Harris. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
