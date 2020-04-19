March 26, 1974 - April 12, 2020 "All those moments will be lost in timelike tears in rain" Kelton Gray Cofer moved on to the next chapter, April 12, 2020. He was born March 26, 1974 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Mona Holbrook Cofer and the late William Lee Pennington Cofer. He was a 1992 graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School, and went on to graduate from Guilford College. Kelton was most recently employed as a private investigator after a long career with the Forsyth County Public Defender's office. He was known for his loyalty, honesty and integrity. Kelton was also well known for his sense of humor, his hard work in the legal field, and his intense commitment to his family and friends. He loved many styles of music, singing and playing the guitar. Kelton also enjoyed reading and classic literature. A quote from one his favorite poets, Edgar Allen Poe, was "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." He was also fascinated by icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood and loved classic cinema and movie lines all the way from the 1940s to the 1990s. Kelton is survived by his loving mother, Mona Holbrook Cofer and his "better half", Ashley Frazier Lyons, both of Winston-Salem, NC; his brother Kursten Lee Cofer (Heather Cofer) and niece Regan Cofer of Chocowinity, NC; his aunts Teresa Fallis, Shelby Holbrook and Becky Holbrook, uncle Terry Holbrook, and first cousins Hollee Holbrook, Darren Church and Pam Church. He is also survived by an extraordinary group of close friends and other relatives that are too many to name here. The family appreciates their outpouring of support, their friendship, and for being there for Kelton when he needed them. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity in his name, as that would be fitting for his giving manner. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101
