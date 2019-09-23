July 5, 1931 - September 21, 2019 Yadkinville Herbert Lee Cockerham, 88, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born July 5, 1931 in Yadkin County to the late Guy Andrew Cockerham and Nonnie Fallin Cockerham. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Jean Hunter Cockerham; 2nd wife, Betty Beamer Cockerham; 3rd wife, Ann Bryant. Surviving are his children, Leshia (Tim) White, William (Mark Hillard) Cockerham; grandson, T.J. (Ashleigh) White; sisters, Mary Hill, Barbara Ann (Mike) Savage; brothers, Bill Cockerham, Bob (Sharon) Cockerham; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Northwood Baptist Church by Dr. Allen Barker and Dr. Hubert Wishon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, which is serving the Cockerham family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuenralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

