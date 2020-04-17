March 8, 1925 - April 15, 2020 Martha Josephine "Jo" Cochran, of Arbor Acres, went to be with her Lord on April 15, 2020. Mrs. Cochran, a native of Misenheimer, NC, was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Rev. James Edgar Cochran (a United Methodist minister) in 1982. Jo greatly enjoyed her life being a minister's wife and all the responsibilities involved with that. She was very active in the UMAR organization of the United Methodist Church. Jo was a graduate of Richfield High School and graduated from Pfeiffer College with a business degree. She was born on March 8, 1925 in Misenheimer, NC. Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her parents, EJ "Tom" Culp and Rena Foy Peeler Culp, and a brother, Bill P. Culp. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Jo Cochran of Winston-Salem, sister Foy Ann Culp of Gastonia, nephew Steve Culp (Mary) of Hendersonville and niece Georgeann Brandon (Tom) of Leesburg, VA. A memorial service honoring Mrs. Cochran will be held later at the Arbor Acres Retirement Community. A private burial will be conducted at the Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family requests condolences to Ellen Cochran at the UMAR-Hooper House, 1321 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Memorials may also be made to the UMAR-Hooper House. Salem Funeral Home of Winston-Salem is serving the family of Mrs. Cochran. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
