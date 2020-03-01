Winston January 26, 1959 - February 26, 2020 Chris Winston Cochran, 61, of Clemmons, NC died Wednesday, February 26th 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center from complications of the flu. Chris was born in Westfield, NY on Jan 26, 1959, the son of Charles Cochran and Nancy Henderson. Chris graduated from Brandon High School in Florida in 1977. He served in the US Navy from 1977 to 1981, first aboard the USS America and later on the USS Saratoga. He moved to Davidson County in 1982 to be close to his wife's family and remained there the rest of his life. He mastered the trade of Auto Body Tech and worked with several dealerships in the greater Winston-Salem area, serving as specialist and mentor in his later years. Chris is survived by his wife, Janice Templon Cochran; son Patrick O'Neill Cochran of Charlotte, NC; daughter Jennifer Ashley Graham (husband Ryan) and grandchildren Hailey, Madison, and Jake of Portland, Oregon; daughter Megan Elizabeth Cochran (husband Richard) and grandchildren Liam, Ella, and Maxton of Cabot, AR; brothers Dean and Jerry Cochran; father Charles Cochran; brother-in-law Jeff Templon and nieces Lisa and Julie; brother-in-law Christopher Templon (wife Andrea) and nieces Valerie and Harmony. Chris and his wife were together for 40 years. He was an outstanding father, an exceptional grandfather and uncle, and a loyal friend. He loved the outdoors, especially the beach and surf fishing, hiking, and camping, and was a master of the backyard grill. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and attending festivals and sporting events. He served the community as a Boy Scout Leader for ten years. He was an excellent marksman, craft beer enthusiast, and an avid N.C. State Wolfpack sports and NASCAR fan. He will sorely missed by those who knew him. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. The family will receive friends at the Salem funeral home on Reynolda Road in Winston Salem on Sunday, March 1st from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
10:00AM
501 Statesville Boulevard
Salisbury, NC 28144
