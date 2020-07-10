April 3, 1945 - July 3, 2020 Mr. William Maddox Cobb, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep July 3, 2020. He was born April 3, 1945 in Tampa, Florida to the late William Cobb, Sr. and Knox Wray Bess Cobb, but grew up in Waynesville, NC. He graduated from Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Law School. While in Law School, he also taught at Summit School, coached, drove school buses, etc. He has stayed in touch with a number of his students over the years. Bill was a lifelong fan of Wake Forest sports, especially basketball. He played basketball in high school, and as a freshman at Wake, he played under Bones McKinney. He worked at Booke and Company in Winston-Salem, NC in various disciplines including estate and financial planning, and pension consulting. After 10 years with Booke, Bill opened a law and consulting practice, specializing in working with the trust departments and closely held businesses. Bill was very active in Bethabara Moravian Church and Willow Hill Moravian Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, Choir Member, Board Member (Bethabara), Band member, and lay minister. He also served on the Board of Bethabara Park. He was a member of several men's prayer groups over the last 40 years, and participated in activities at Bethania Moravian and Jefferson Church of Christ. Bill and Dianne lived near Bethania for more than 40 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Cobb Bacon and brother-in-law James Bacon. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dianne Dove Cobb; daughter, Laura Anne Brim and son-in-law Fionn Brim; son, Mason A. Cobb and daughter-in-law Jennifer M. Cobb; four grandchildren: Gavin Cobb, Brianna Cobb, Mckenna Brim and Maddox Brim; brother, Hilary Cobb, and sister-in-law Elaine Best Cobb; niece Laurel Cobb Kelly; nephew Michael Cobb; sister Knox Bess Cobb Hardin, and brother-in-law, Charles Hardin; nieces Kara Hardin, Brittainy Hardin Crawford; nephews Wes Bacon, Will Bacon; brother-in-law Francis B. Dove, Jr., and sister-in-law Linda Yandall Dove; nephew Ian Dove; niece Robin Dove Browder. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, July 11 at Willow Hill Moravian Church in Ararat, VA. It will be available on Willow Hill's Facebook page afterwards. Covid restrictions limit the capacity of the church for the funeral. Memorials may be given to Willow Hill Moravian Church, P.O. Box 474, Cana, VA 24317, c/o Debra Haynes, Treasurer, or Bethabara Moravian Church, 2100 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or your charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27105
