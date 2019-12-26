February 14, 1971 - December 20, 2019 Mr. Terry Lee Cobb, Jr., affectionately known as "Boo Boo," was born on February 14, 1971, the son of Ruby Cochrane Cobb and Terry Cobb, Sr. He departed his life on December 20, 2019. Terry attended Carver High School. In addition to his mother, Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents. Terry was a devoted husband, father, uncle, and brother-in-law. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, LaToya Forte Cobb; three daughters, Jada, Serenity, and Katelyn; son, Bryce Cobb; father, Terry (Ernestine) Cobb, Sr.; brother, Terry Robinson of High Point, NC; two sisters, Tina Cochran of W-S, NC and Vonda (Frances) Nottingham of Goldsboro, NC; two special nieces, Shavone (Markiss) Hines and Ericka Forte both of W-S, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Friday, December 27, 2019 at Red Bank Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Carolina Biblical Gardens of Guilford, Jamestown, NC. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Friday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Cobb, Jr., Terry Lee
