April 13, 1945 - June 21, 2020 MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Albert Lloyd Cobb, III, 75, of Mocksville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born on April 13, 1945, in Craven County, NC to the late Albert Lloyd Cobb, Jr. and Virginia Mae Avery Cobb. "Al" was a devoted husband and family man who spent his life helping others and spreading the Christian gospel. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was of the Baptist faith. He strove to live up to the words of the song, "Onward Christian Soldiers." Mr. Cobb was a proud veteran, honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines, where he served four years. He was an expert marksman, specializing in infantry weapons and repair. While serving in the Marine Corps, he was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, among many other achievements. Mr. Cobb also achieved Top Secret clearance during his time of service. He was a sheriff's deputy in both Clay County, FL and Davie County, NC. Mr. Cobb also had a successful plumbing business for over 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Willis and Ginger Royster. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth M. "Jenny" Cobb of the home; a daughter, Mary Cobb Stanley of Hamptonville; a son, Daniel Cobb of Harmony; three grandchildren, Jonathan Cobb, Sydney Cobb and Sara Stanley; a sister, Shirley Hughes of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Richard Cobb of Southport and Ed Cobb of Bryson City; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Calvary Baptist Church, (Davie Academy Road, Mocksville, NC). Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be considered for Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, Inc. P.O. Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028

To plant a tree in memory of Cobb III Albert Lloyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries