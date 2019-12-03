April 22, 1943 - November 30, 2019 Elizabeth Upton Cobb slipped away from us on November 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Luther J. Upton, Junior and Dorothy Thomas Upton of Winston-Salem. Bette had a charmed childhood growing up in Winston surrounded by family and friends. Her devoted husband, Donnell Borden Cobb, Junior, persuaded her to come east where she embraced Raleigh whole-heartedly for almost half a century. Bette attended Salem Academy, studied at the American School of Switzerland, and graduated from Hollins College with a degree in classic studies. After graduating, she studied with Dr. Lucia Karnes, a noted educator and children's language therapist. Bette was a life-long student with diverse interests, an insatiable desire to learn and an incredible memory. She was a store of abundant information for all who knew her. Bette had "an uncanny ability to keep life in perspective, to find humor in darkness, to see the very best in everyone, and to make all gatherings meaningful and fun." She loved to laugh most of all, and she did marry the right boy from Eastern North Carolina to help her keep the humor ever present. Together they built a life in Raleigh and raised two daughters. As an active member of her community, she was crucial in founding Arts Together, Inc. Bette had a passion and talented flair for gardening and floral design. She loved helping plan special events for organizations in Wake County, which led her to form Designed Events with a good friend. Over time, this enterprise planned occasions for the Special Olympics, the Progress Energy Building, Christmases in the Governor's Mansion, schools, charities and numerous weddings throughout the state and as far away as California. Bette enjoyed these adventures not just for the creative challenge, but mostly for the many friends she met and enjoyed. Bette loved North Carolina. She loved her "kick-line," her classmates, her cousins, her camp buddies from Merrie-Woode, and all the many devoted friends she kept all of her life. Her wisdom and strength will continue to inspire us. In addition to her parents, Bette is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Cobb Brumley (David). She is survived by her husband, Donnell Borden Cobb, Junior. She is also survived by her daughter, Nancy Cobb Harvin of Raleigh and her husband, Thorne, and three grandchildren whom she adored: Sam, Bette, and Borden. She is survived also by her brother, Luther J. Upton III and his wife, Ellen, of Portsmouth, Virginia and by an extended family of special nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Raleigh on Thursday, December 5, at eleven o'clock in the morning. A family burial will be held at Old Salem Cemetery in Winston-Salem on Friday. A heart full of thanks to Beverly Mangum, Nicole King, and the wonderful staff at Transitions Hospice. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Graham for his steadfast care and cherished friendship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions, a hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Christ Episcopal Church, 120 Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
