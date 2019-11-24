January 24, 1949 - November 21, 2019 John "Jack" Clowney, 70 of Country Lane, Midway, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center with family by his side. A Mass will be held at 11 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Winston Salem, NC, held by Father A J Gallant. Burial will follow at Oak Forest United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Monday November 25, at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem. Mr. Clowney was born January 24, 1949, in Philadelphia County to William Joseph and Constance Clowney. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ronald and Bill Clowney of Pennsylvania. Surviving are his loving wife, June York Clowney of the home, sons; Michael Clowney (Rebecca) of Oak Ridge, John Clowney of Winston Salem and a daughter, Lisa Hiatt of Winston Salem, brother Gerald Clowney, two sisters, Connie Collins Clowney and Carol O'Connor (Francis); five Grandchildren and two Great-Grandchildren. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127

