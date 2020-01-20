December 29, 1939 - January 17, 2020 John Wayne Clodfelter, 80, of Hoy Long Road in Winston Salem died Friday January 17, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday at Bethany United Church of Christ, where he was a member, by the Revs. Paula Wells and Jim Luck. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. Wayne was born December 29, 1939 in Davidson County to Leland Webster Clodfelter and Kate Sink Clodfelter. Wayne served his country in the United States Army and later retired from R.J.Reynolds in Winston Salem. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby Clodfelter. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Carol Hartley Clodfelter of the home; and two nephews, Michael Clodfelter and wife, Diana, and Jerry Clodelter and wife, Chanda. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, General Fund, 1066 Bethany Church Road, Winston-Salem NC 27107 Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 27127
Clodfelter, John Wayne
