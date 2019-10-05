July 18, 1927 - October 3, 2019 When Doris Hancock Clodfelter was 12 years old, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and he has dwelt in her heart until October 3, 2019 when she entered her heavenly home and saw Him face to face. Doris was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 18, 1927 to Marvin H. and Cora D. Hancock. She was educated in the city schools and graduated from Reynolds High School. She was employed by Southern Bell, retiring after over 35 years of service. Her husband of over 36 years, Vance York Clodfelter, predeceased her in 2008. She was also predeceased by her parents, her one brother Marvin Hancock and her stepgranddaughter Maranda. She had many interests in life, but home and family was "where she hung her heart." Her hobbies included needlework, gardening, golf, crafts and making puzzles. She was small in stature, but big in helping others. Her quick smile and congenial personality will be missed by all those who loved her. Surviving to celebrate her life are nieces, Karen H. Blackwelder (Gene), Lewisville: Shari D. Hancock, Carolina Beach, NC, and Wendy Gilbert (Jason), Wilmington, NC, great-grand-nephew Hayes Gilbert, Wilmington, NC, stepdaughter Vanessa Tomberlin (Robert) and stepgrandson Chris, Fernandina Beach, Florida. A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choosing. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
