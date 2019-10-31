September 29, 1938 - October 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra Kay Hudspeth Clinard. She was 81. Sandra was born in Elkin, NC, the daughter of Wilson Efird and Sadie (Royal) Hudspeth. She spent her early years in High Point, NC, graduating from High Point High School. During high school, she met the love of her life, Allan Roy Clinard. They were happily married for 45 years, until his death in 2001. Sandra was the beloved mother of six children, Cindy Kicklighter (Bob), Neal, Jan Matthews (David), Emily, Stephen (Jeanne) and Jonathan. She was the beloved Nana to six grandchildren, Phillip and Adam Clinard (parents Neal and Terrie), David Powell, Robby Kicklighter (parents Cindy and Bob), Sarah and James Clinard (Stephen and Jeanne). She is also mourned by nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Wilson E. (Buddy) Hudspeth, daughter Emily and grandson Phillip. Sandra also had many four-legged friends, her bichon frises, that she loved like children. Sandra had a great sense of humor, often sharing funny stories of her life with friends and family. She had a fun-loving spirit to the delight of her children and grandchildren. Her motto, when her grandchildren were visiting was to 'make sure that they had fun' and they always did. She was a homemaker, who loved to read and decorate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her name to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27013, Parkinson's Foundation, either online or to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Cremation services provided by Huff Funeral Home, East Bend, NC. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3 pm at Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Education and Counseling Center. All friends and family are invited to attend. Huff Funeral Home East Bend, NC
