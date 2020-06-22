January 12, 1960 - June 12, 2020 James Steven Clevinger, 60 of Wilson passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. James was born in Roanoke, Virginia and grew up in Winston-Salem, graduating from North Forsyth High School in 1978. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from East Carolina University in 1988 and embarked on a three-decade career in graphic arts, video production and website design. James loved taking his children on family trips (especially to the beach), spending time with his many friends in Wilson and beyond, watching movies and listening to music, and the satisfaction of creating extraordinary design campaigns for his clients. James is survived by his children, Evan and Emily, of the home; mother, Yvonnie Thomas Adcock of Winston-Salem; sister, Leigh Clevinger of Winston-Salem; brother, Tony Clevinger (Deborah) of Winston-Salem and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Estil Clevinger and his brother, Johnny Estin Clevinger. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net. Joyner's Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson, NC, 27896

