April 6, 1951 - March 3, 2020 Mrs. Ima "Ruth" Lunsford Clements, 68, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in Brewton, Alabama on April 6, 1951 to Herman Lunsford and Claudia Lunsford. Ruth was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and she loved her church dearly. She taught kindergarten for many years. Children were the joy of her life. Ruth loved to antique and loved small dogs. She was known to be very kind, spunky, and hilarious. Everyone that met her, loved her. Ruth loved her family so much and her grandchildren were her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Liam Asher Elliott; father-in-law, Lester Clements; and mother-in-law, Ruth Clements. Surviving are her husband, Wendell Clements; daughter, Amy Clements Elliott and husband, Ryan Kavan Elliott; grandchildren, Sophie Elliott and Salem Elliott; sisters, Charlotte Lunsford Dennis, Glenda Lunsford Powell, and Melba Lunsford Amerson and husband, Clyde Amerson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Kent Hogan officiating. Interment will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
