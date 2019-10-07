March 10, 1930 - October 5, 2019 KING Shirley Lorraine Lorentz Clemensen, 89, went home to be with her Lord Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at her home. Shirley was born on March 10, 1930 in Harris County, MN to the late Leonard and Alma Samuelson Lorentz. She was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church. Shirley was a homemaker all her life. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family, attending art classes at the Rural Hall Library, and always looked forward to going out to eat on Saturday nights with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Darren Wayne Clemensen, two brothers, and two sisters. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Roger Duane Clemensen, daughter, Renee Bullins (Herman), daughter-in-law, Denise Edwards Clemensen, four grandchildren, Joshua Clemensen, Olivia Clemensen, Breanna Bullins, and Katrina Wright, and one great grandchild on the way. There will be a 2:30 pm Graveside Service held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall with Rev. Jeffrey Sypole officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Clemensen family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
