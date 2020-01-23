March 2, 1929 - January 22, 2020 Harris Frank Clein, age 90, was born March 2, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to Benjamin and Rose Spielberger Clein in the depths of the Great Depression. He moved with his parents to Winston-Salem at the age of one year, where they established Camel Pawn shop, a Winston-Salem institution for 89 years. Harris graduated from Reynolds High School and attended the University of North Carolina. When his father became ill, Harris returned from Chapel Hill to enter the family business with which he was involved for the rest of his life doing what he loved; having fun being nice to people. In 1950 Harris married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life Ann Eisenberg Clein. They were happily married for 69 years. Harris served his country in the United States Army with the occupation forces in post war Germany and then returned to Winston-Salem where he and Ann raised their two children, Janet and Ron. Harris was involved in the growing city of Winston-Salem as a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Merchants Association. He served as a board member of Temple Emanuel, and the Blumenthal Jewish Home. In his later years he fought a heroic battle and persevered over several illnesses that would have sidelined any lesser person. He arose to the challenge and continued to live a vibrant, productive and exemplary life caring for his business, his family including his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Harris is survived by his dear wife Ann, his daughter Janet Alembik (Julius); his son Ron (Robin); his grandchildren Stacy Clein, Lindsay Clein, Allison Tanenbaum (Louis), Marcia Ganz (Josh), his brother Leonard Clein and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place 2:00 p.m. Friday January 24, 2020 at Salem Funerals & Cremations Main St. Chapel. Donations may be made on Harris's behalf to Temple Emanuel, 201 Oakwood Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem NC, 27101
Clein, Harris Frank
Service information
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Downtown
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
