Yadkinville - Nancy Lineberry Cleary, 70, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville. Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cleary family.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Cleary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries