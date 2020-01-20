May 13, 1944 - January 17, 2020 LaVada A. Clayton (Spoloric) passed away January 17, 2020 at age 75 after fighting a battle against Lewy Body Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was proceeded in death by Charles "Scooter" Michael Spoloric her much loved son, and Nick Spoloric her former husband. As much as they could no longer live together they never stopped loving one another. She is survived by her daughter Melisa A. Spoloric-Hairston and her husband Rodney S. Hairston and grandchildren Devan E. and husband Srinivas Pothuraju, Michael S. and wife Kelly Spoloric, and Hannah N. Spoloric. Her sister Jean M. Zeman and daughter-in-law Lorrie G. Spoloric. LaVada never met a stranger and truly touched the life's of so many. She had a caring nature and would give of her heart to be sure others were taken care of. This giving soul followed her in death as she decided years ago to donate her body to science when she knew of her illness. This will be done in hope that research can be done for the befalling illness Lewy Body Dementia. In lieu of flowers please give to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA 30047.
