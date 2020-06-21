May 14, 1929 - April 20, 2020 Bernice Hughston Clayton died at her home in Winston-Salem on April 20, 2020, after a short battle with brain cancer. Left to cherish her memory are her adoring husband of 68 years, Wade H. Clayton, Jr., and 4 children, Diane Wise, Cynthia Turk (Bob), Mark Clayton (Janet), and Lisa Clayton. She was predeceased by her precious son Wade III. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah Hodge and Jesse Presson (Kara), 3 great grandchildren, Zechariah, Olivia, and Jonah Hodge, her dear sister Lillian Uherka, and many nieces and nephews. She is especially missed by the world's best dog Toto who spent many hours by her side as she worked at her computer. Bernice was born in 1929 to Zadie and Roy Hughston in Spartanburg, SC. She and her sisters Frances and Lillian were the 3 sweet little girls that their father had always wanted. She graduated from Limestone College and attended graduate school at Yale School of Nursing. Wade will tell you that it was love at first sight when he met Bernice. She will tell you that she had to think about it. He says he was first attracted to her independence, though he sometimes lovingly adds that it could be both a blessing and a curse. Bernice also had a brilliant mind. She could do anything. If she did not know how to do it, she would figure it out. She was an excellent role model for her young children who grew up believing that regardless of the paths they chose, they too could do anything. Bernice's independent spirit led her to adventures throughout her life. Her extensive travels included a mission trip to Bolivia and many trips throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Bernice was fearless. Nothing was too much for her, including horsepacking in the Tetons, whitewater rafting on the Green River, snowmobiling in Utah, and hiking until her knees gave out. She cherished the many hours spent with her dear friends in her bridge club and her Sunday School class at Centenary UMC where she was an active member in the United Methodist Women, Circle 3, and the Senior Adult Ministry. She loved volunteering in the community, most recently at Forsyth Medical Center. Though she was not fond of meetings and never thought of herself as outgoing, she held offices in various organizations including serving as a former president of her homeowners association. She also owned and operated Hawthorne Galleries for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, decorating, and renovating and selling old houses. She did not enjoy figuring out what to fix for dinner every night. Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held at the Centenary UMC columbarium on July 10. We look forward to friends and family joining for a celebration of Bernice's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
