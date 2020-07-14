September 14, 1948 - July 11, 2020 Mrs. Sheila Sheff Clark, 71, of Gretna, VA and formerly Winston-Salem, NC, departed this life on July 11, 2020. Born September 14, 1948 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Curtis H. Brooks, Jr. and Mrs. Lucy Summers Brooks, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Clark, Jr.; two brothers, Frederick A. Brooks and Curtis H. Brooks, III. Mrs. Clark received her bachelor's degree from Bennett College and her master's degree in education from the University of Virginia. She was a teacher with the Pittsylvania County, VA School System for thirty-two years and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Clark is survived by her son, Shawn Sheff (Brenda); daughter, Joaquina Clark-Sheffield; sister, Geneva Brooks Powers (Joseph); grandson, Kyree M. Clark and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing for Mrs. Clark will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home in Gretna, VA from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be private. Miller Funeral Home 668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA 24557

