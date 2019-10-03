January 14, 1943 - September 30, 2019 Paula Stanford Clark, 76, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on September 30, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. A native of Winston-Salem, she was born on January 14, 1943, the daughter of Uber Leland Stanford and Pearl Norma Joyner Stanford. Paula was a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School and the University of North Carolina. Paula was a microbiologist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for 32 years, retiring in 2006. Paula was a National Honor Society recipient, and she enjoyed gardening, framing art work, traveling to botanical gardens and art museums, and was a very kind and generous mother and grandmother. She is survived by her mother, Pearl Norma Joyner Stanford; two daughters; Jennifer Elizabeth Clark of Houston, Texas and Pamela Anne MacDougall and husband Michael of Wake Forest, North Carolina; a son, William Russell Clark and wife Eva of Vienna, Virginia; and three granddaughters, Hannah Diane Helms, Rebekah Anne Helms, and Emma Maia Clark, a stepgranddaughter, Bailey Morgan MacDougall; and two grandsons, Ian William Clark and Kai William Clark. She was preceded in death by her father Uber Leland Stanford, and her former husband, Dr. William Dallas Clark. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 10:30 at Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, in Winston-Salem.
