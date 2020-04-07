November 11, 1917 - April 5, 2020 Maxine Lowdermilk Clark, age 102, of Winston-Salem, died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born in Norman, NC on November 11, 1917. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Harrison Clark, and her son, Claude Harrison Clark. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Frances B. Clark, and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church 646 W 5th Street Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

