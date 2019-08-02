September 3, 1943 - July 24, 2019 Winston-Salem - Ms. Mary Lee Clark, 75, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center July 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Stephen's Missionary Baptist Church, 5000 Noble Drive, Winston-Salem, NC with visitation from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Russell Funeral Home 822 Carl Russell Ave. Winston-Salem, NC, 27101
