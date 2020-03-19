February 16, 1931 - March 17, 2020 On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, John H. Clark, Jr., born February 16, 1931, a loving husband, father of two children, and one grandchild, passed in peace at the age of 89. John was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; father, John Sr.; and mother, Pearl; and survived by his son, Randall Clark Sr. and wife, Robin; beloved grandson, Randall Jr, and Savannah Roberts; daughter, Camilla Clark-Garlock and husband, David Garlock; and Rebecca Garlock and Steve Leonard; and sister, Maureen Manuel; along with several nieces and nephews. In his younger days, John loved working for the family business, Clarks Transport & Storage. In 1954, he joined Hanes Dye & Finishing, where he spent his lifelong career until 1994. John loved teaching and helping others grow. While at Hanes, he studied at Wake Forest and Duke University, along his career path. John cherished spending time with his grandson Randall Jr., taking him to see many places and sites during his youth. He always talked about going fishing with his son Randall Sr. and taking his daughter Camilla to horse shows. John enjoyed family gatherings and telling stories from the past. He also looked forward to attending church service each Sunday. There will be a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Angel Christ of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. We have beauty by God's touch. His flowers, His trees, His mountains. We are comforted by knowing. Our loved one has found eternal rest. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to Trellis Supportive Care. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 SIlas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Clark Jr. John H. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

