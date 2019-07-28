May 12, 1947 - July 26, 2019 Susan Clapp, 72, passed away at home on July 26, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1947 to Jasper "Jack" Woodrow Clapp and Nell Frances Loy Clapp in Greensboro, NC. Susan was retired from a life-long career at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, where she served as Vice President of Human Resources in R&D. She was passionate about Diversity & Inclusion, and proud of her accomplishments, as well as the close friendships, made over her tenure. The many people who loved Susan will miss her infectious laugh and her wicked sense of humor. They will equally remember the dread of being on her 'S*** List' as well as the fierce love and loyalty that came with it. Her generous spirit, quick wit, and signature style will not be forgotten. Susan was a loving daughter and sister. She adored her family and cherished countless beach trips, family nights, holidays, recitals, games, and graduations. A true 'Fairy Godmother' to her nieces, she loved to spoil them rotten--in the form of girls' trips, dress-up clothes, and slumber parties--and by opening her heart and her home over the years. Susan treasured time with her 'extended family' of friends--from childhood, college, work, Myrtle Beach, and downtown Winston-Salem. A Master Bridge Player, Susan loved the competition and the camaraderie of the game. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Butch Clapp. Surviving are her two sisters, Bunny Cummings and Betsy Hamilton; nephew, Mike Gudger; nieces, Katie Cowden, Alex Hamilton, and Bailey Clapp; and great-nephew and great-nieces, Steven Gudger, Hailey Gudger, Laken Gudger, and Ally Gudger. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senior Services, Inc., 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
