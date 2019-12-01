December 21, 1939 - November 29, 2019 Gail Robin Citron who was born December 1939, in Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Nov 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Residing in Winston-Salem the majority of her life, she was preceded in death by her parents, W Phil and Marcia Robin and her brother Stefan Robin. She is survived by her former husband Ira J Citron of Winston-Salem, NC, and daughters Judith R Breakstone and spouse Robert of Winston Salem, NC and Jennifer A Citron and spouse Stephen Bloomfield of Charlotte, NC as well as four grandchildren Ben and Emma Breakstone and Jack and Henry Bloomfield. She is also survived by her sister Merel Black of Blue Mounds, WI. Gail received her undergraduate degree from the University of WisconsinMadison and an MBA from Wake Forest University. She began her business career as a merchandiser for Robin's Ladies Clothing Stores, and was also the manager of Northside Shopping Center, where she did leasing and development. A few years later, she headed up the downtown development corporation of First Stevens and the development group, CWood Properties. Gail was involved in her community as a volunteer, for Temple Emanuel, Piedmont Craftsmen, River Run Film Festival and The National Black Theater Festival. She was also involved politically with Forsyth County Democratic Party. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Temple Emanuel, burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Winston-Salem. The family will be sitting Shiva, Monday December 2 at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society and Temple Emanuel. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately