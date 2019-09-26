May 20, 1924 - September 21, 2019 Alvin Grant Church died early on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born May 20, 1924 in Clemmons, NC to Doctor and Beatrice Rash Church. Alvin married Juanita Thomas of Floyd, VA and they were married for 64 years. As a young man, Alvin served in the Army in occupied Japan and was a supporting member of the Sons of the Confederacy. He loved history and believed knowing our past helps us make better decisions for our future. Alvin retired from Western Electric after 34 years of service. He was the eldest of eight children. Alvin is survived by four children, Wayne (Susan Thacker) Church, Diane Morphy, Brad (Becky Hilton) Church, and David (Jennifer Poe) Church; seven grandchildren, Shane (Dawn Roniger) Church, Kevin Church, Ellen (Adam) Owens, Kathleen and Denise Morphy, Rebecca Church (Chris) Swanson, and Ryan Church; four great-grandchildren, Jaqlyn Owens, Elliot Owens, Emma Church, and Braiden Church; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Mocksville, NC; and brother, USMC (CPT) Earl (Carolyn) Church of Sanford, NC. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Kermit Myers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately