November 10, 1963 - January 17, 2020 Mr. Christopher "Chris" Wayne Choplin, 56, of Clemmons, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020. Chris was born in Forsyth County on November 10, 1963, to Joe Wesley Choplin and Roxie Collins Choplin. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1982 and was the owner and operator of Country Club Rug & Fabric Care in Winston-Salem. Chris enjoyed anything with a motor and wheels, especially motorcycles and was an avid fisherman. He helped coach the Lewisville Titans Pop Warner football team and YMCA basketball teams. He appreciated the opportunity to make a positive impact on kids through coaching sports. Chris was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lisa "Crickett" Cagle Choplin of Clemmons; his children, Courtney Choplin and fiancé, Nick LeCompte of Advance, NC and Landon Choplin of Wilmington, NC; one granddaughter, Harper Leigh LeCompte; two brothers, Keith Choplin and wife, Robin of Midway, NC and Bill Choplin and wife, Viola of Winston-Salem; one sister, Tammy Leinbach of Winston-Salem; several nieces and nephews; his beloved pets, Johnzie, Rylie and numerous others; and two special friends, John Lusk and Jimmy Barnhill. A service to celebrate Chris' life will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Parkway Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. "If you never know meyou won't miss anything. If you never know Jesusyou will miss everything." Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Choplin. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
