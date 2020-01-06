May 7, 1939 - January 3, 2020 Mrs. Carol Lee Hull Chipman, 80, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born the oldest of her 11 siblings on May 7, 1939 the daughter of the late Ralph Dillon Hull and Louise Frances Chatham Hull. Mrs. Chipman retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tony Chipman; a brother, Ray Donald Hull; and a sister, Becky Hull Brown. She is survived by three sisters, Patsy Stalworth, Linda Woody and Virginia Ebersole; six brothers, Terry Wayne Hull, Harvey Gray Hull, Randy Phil Hull, Allen Gwyn Hull, Roger Dale Hull and Larry Chris Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in King with Pastor Kevin Broyhill officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Chipman, Carol Hull
To send flowers to the family of Carol Chipman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church in King
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
536 South Main Street
King, NC 27021
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately