December 20, 1928 - August 11, 2019 Dorothy Lee Denny Childress, 90, entered Heaven's gates on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on December 20, 1928 to the late Clifton Odell Denny and Arrie Ella (Byrd) Denny Harrell. Dorothy worked as a department manager at Cooks Department Store for over 20 years prior to the store closing. She went to work for Hanes Brand until her retirement at age 62. Married at the early age of 16, it concerned her that she did not graduate from high school, so she went back to school once her children left home and completed her GED at Forsyth Community College. This was a great accomplishment for her, and she excelled in all her classes with honors. Dorothy loved the Lord and was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church until her health declined. Everyone looked forward to her bringing her delicious homemade chocolate pies to the church homecomings, and she always went home with empty pie pans. Dorothy enjoyed serving the Lord, gardening, and especially cooking. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of 3 children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Vest Childress Sr.; son, Robert Vest Childress, Jr.; two grandsons, Tracy Kennedy and Robert "Robbie" Vest Childress III; brother, Clifton Odell Denny, Jr.; and sister, Betty Lou Denny Chamberlain. Dorothy is survived by two children, Lynetta Kay Childress Kennedy (JC) and Margaret Bonita Childress Carr (Tom); grandchildren, Rodney, Robbie, Tim, Tracy, Derek, Chris, Kinsey, Starla, Eric and Misty; sister, Lavine Ellis; and numerous great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. Ottis Hurst officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
-
Nearly 150 people gather for candlelight vigil for shooting victim
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately