December 20, 1928 - August 11, 2019 Dorothy Lee Denny Childress, 90, entered Heaven's gates on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on December 20, 1928 to the late Clifton Odell Denny and Arrie Ella (Byrd) Denny Harrell. Dorothy worked as a department manager at Cooks Department Store for over 20 years prior to the store closing. She went to work for Hanes Brand until her retirement at age 62. Married at the early age of 16, it concerned her that she did not graduate from high school, so she went back to school once her children left home and completed her GED at Forsyth Community College. This was a great accomplishment for her, and she excelled in all her classes with honors. Dorothy loved the Lord and was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church until her health declined. Everyone looked forward to her bringing her delicious homemade chocolate pies to the church homecomings, and she always went home with empty pie pans. Dorothy enjoyed serving the Lord, gardening, and especially cooking. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of 3 children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Vest Childress Sr.; son, Robert Vest Childress, Jr.; two grandsons, Tracy Kennedy and Robert "Robbie" Vest Childress III; brother, Clifton Odell Denny, Jr.; and sister, Betty Lou Denny Chamberlain. Dorothy is survived by two children, Lynetta Kay Childress Kennedy (JC) and Margaret Bonita Childress Carr (Tom); grandchildren, Rodney, Robbie, Tim, Tracy, Derek, Chris, Kinsey, Starla, Eric and Misty; sister, Lavine Ellis; and numerous great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. Ottis Hurst officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC

Tags

Load entries