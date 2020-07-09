Cheeks, Jacqueline Dernise Mills July 15, 1959 - July 1, 2020 Jacqueline Dernise Mills-Cheeks, 60, passed July 1, 2020 at WFU Baptist Medical Center. She was born July 15, 1959 to Grady C. Mills and Pearl Mae Smalls Mills in Walkertown, NC. A celebration of life will be conducted 12:30 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 12:00-12:30. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Cheeks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

