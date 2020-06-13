Cheek, Eugenia "Dinky" January 13, 1935 - June 11, 2020 Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Eugenia "Dinky" Bell Wishon Cheek, age 85, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Ezra Sanford Wishon and Mattie Alberta Reavis Wishon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cheek; a sister, Hazel Wishon; and her brothers, Allen, Roy, and Earl Wishon. She is survived by her daughters Gina (David) Painter, and Tina (Kenny) Gooden; grandchildren, Travis (Mindy) Painter, Hannah Andrews, Hunter Gooden; great-grandson Eli Andrews; sister, Annie Vee Shore; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, which she loved very much, "Sophie." She was a member of West Yadkin Baptist Church. Mrs. Cheek retired from AT&T after 30 years of service. Mrs. Cheek will be available for viewing on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Gentry Family Service. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date with Rev. Kenny Gooden officiating. Memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 2401 Nebo Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Cheek family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
