Cheek, Avery Lee April 11, 1933 - May 7, 2020 Mr. Avery Lee Cheek, 87, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Yadkin Co. on April 11, 1933 the son of the late James Walter Cheek and Dessie Mae Scott Cheek. Mr. Cheek proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 37 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Nelson Cheek; and two brothers, J.W. Cheek and Caldwell Cheek. He is survived by his three daughters, Connie Louise Cheek of Welcome, Deena Cheek Helms (Jim) of Denver, NC and Elaine Cheryl Cheek of Quaker Gap; a brother, Alvin Cheek (Dolly) of Winston-Salem; and a sister-in-law, Dot Cheek of Belleville, IL. A private graveside service will be conducted at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd.
