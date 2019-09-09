March 8, 1927 - September 3, 2019 Mr. DeLacy Blair Chavis, Sr. departed this life on September 3,2019. He is survived by his wife Katherine Williams Chavis; children, DeLacy Blair Chavis, Jr., Glenda D. Chavis, and Lauren M. Chavis; and sister, Montrose Mosley (Thomas). Memorial services will be held at 12:00noon Tuesday September 10, 2019 at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation will be at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Special Needs Ministry of United Metropolitan, Meals on Wheels, and Trellis Supportive Services. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

